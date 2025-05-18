BALTIMORE (AP) — Pitcher Kyle Gibson was designated for assignment by the Baltimore Orioles on Sunday with an 0-3 record and a 16.78 ERA in four starts after signing a $5.25 million, one-year contract on March 22.

A day after firing manager Brandon Hyde, the Orioles also placed outfielder Tyler O’Neill on the 10-day injured list with a left shoulder impingement.

Gibson allowed six runs and got just two outs in a 10-6 loss to Washington on Saturday, the first game after Tony Mansolino was promoted from third base coach to interim manager. The defeat dropped the Orioles to 15-29.

A 37-year-old right-hander who was an All-Star in 2021, Gibson is 112-111 with a 4.60 ERA in 328 starts and six relief appearances over 13 seasons with Minnesota (2013-19), Texas (2020-21), Philadelphia (2021-22), the Orioles (2023, '25) and St. Louis (2024).

A two-time Gold Gove winner, O’Neill is hitting .188 with two homers, 10 RBIs and a .605 OPS in his first season since signing a $49.5 million, three-year contract.

Mansolino said Sunday he was “trying to get up to speed” in his promotion from third-base coach. He declined to speculate why general manager Mike Elias appointed him as Hyde’s short-term successor.

“That’s probably a better question for him,” Mansolino said. “I’m not sure. I’ve been here for five years, I feel like I’ve probably built some equity in the building through my time here. I’m sure that had a little something to do with it.”

Elias has not spoken with reporters, addressing the decision only in a statement.

“As the head of baseball operations, the poor start to our season is ultimately my responsibility,” he said. “Part of that responsibility is pursuing difficult changes in order to set a different course for the future.”

Baltimore recalled outfielder Dylan Carlson and right-hander Kade Strowd from Triple-A Norfolk.

