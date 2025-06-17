NEW YORK (AP) — Kyle Hendricks and three relievers combined on a four-hitter as the Los Angeles Angels beat the slumping New York Yankees 4-0 on Tuesday night to hand them their third straight shutout.

New York manager Aaron Boone tinkered with his lineup — batting rookie Jasson Domínguez first and dropping Paul Goldschmidt to sixth — but it didn’t yield results for the Yankees, who were 0 for 10 with runners on and got just three to second base.

Aaron Judge went 0 for 4 with three strikeouts and heard boos following whiffs in the sixth and eighth. He is 2 for 19 with 12 strikeouts in his last five games.

The Yankees, who haven’t scored in 29 innings since the ninth inning of a 4-3 loss at Boston on Saturday, were last blanked in three consecutive games from Sept. 22-24, 2016. They have never been shut out in four straight games.

Hendricks (5-6) allowed four hits and walked one while striking out nine — his most since he whiffed 10 for the Chicago Cubs on Sept. 18, 2020. Ryan Zeferjahn, Reid Detmers and Hunter Strickland tossed a hitless inning apiece for the Angels, who threw consecutive shutouts for the first time since Aug. 26-27, 2022.

Taylor Ward hit a two-run single in the fourth. Luis Rengifo and Nolan Schanuel each had an RBI.

Yankees starter Will Warren (4-4) gave up three runs in six innings while striking out a career-high 11. He retired the last 11 batters he faced.

Key moment

Ward’s single off the glove of third baseman Jazz Chisholm Jr. was the fourth straight one-out hit off Warren and extended the Angels’ lead to 3-0.

Key stat

The Yankees are the third team this season to get shut out in three consecutive games, following the Cincinnati Reds (April 1-3) and Colorado Rockies (April 11-13). No team has been blanked in four straight games since the Kansas City Royals in August 2017.

Up next

Yankees LHP Ryan Yarbrough (3-1, 3.96 ERA) opposes Angels RHP Jack Kochanowicz (3-8, 5.53) on Wednesday night.

