CLEVELAND (AP) — Kyle Manzardo hit a game-ending single with two out in the 10th inning, and the Cleveland Guardians topped the Tampa Bay Rays 4-3 on Wednesday.

Angel Martínez opened the 10th on second as the automatic runner and advanced on Bo Naylor's sacrifice. Steven Kwan drew an intentional walk and advanced to second on defensive indifference.

After Brayan Rocchio struck out, Manzardo lined an 0-2 fastball from Griffin Jax (1-7) into center to give Cleveland its second straight win and snap a three-series losing streak.

It was the third game-ending hit of the season for Manzardo. He is the first Cleveland player with at least three such hits since Jim Thome in 2001.

Nolan Jones hit a tying solo drive to right-center off Tampa Bay's Pete Fairbanks with one out in the ninth. Jones' fourth homer was Cleveland's first extra-base hit in 45 innings, going back to the eighth inning of Friday's game at Texas.

Will Wilson added a career-high three hits. Cade Smith (6-5) got the win after retiring the Rays in order in the 10th.

Brandon Lowe hit a two-run homer in the third inning for Tampa Bay, which has dropped six of nine. Everson Pereira added an RBI single.

Key moment

Tampa Bay's Jake Mangum was picked off first base by Cleveland pitcher Nic Enright to end the ninth inning.

Key stat

Jones' drive made Cleveland the 12th major league team with at least 14,000 homers.

Up next

Both teams are off on Thursday. Tampa Bay opens a three-game series at Washington on Friday, with RHP Adrian Houser (7-4, 2.88 ERA) getting the call. LHP Logan Allen (7-10, 4.35 ERA) goes for Cleveland in the opener of its three-game set against Seattle on Friday.

