CLEVELAND (AP) — Kyle Manzardo had a two-run homer in the sixth inning, Gavin Williams struck out eight over seven innings and the Cleveland Guardians beat the Seattle Mariners 4-3 on Saturday night.

The Guardians have won the first two games in the series to pull within three games of Seattle, which holds the third and final American League wild-card position. The Mariners have lost seven straight on the road and are 5-11 overall since Aug. 13.

Julio Rodríguez hit a two-run homer in the eighth inning against Hunter Gaddis to trim Cleveland’s lead to 4-3, but Cade Smith entered and retired the four batters he faced for his ninth save.

Williams (9-5) scattered four hits and allowed one run — on a Jorge Polanco homer in the seventh — in winning for the sixth time in eight home decisions this season.

Manzardo’s two-run homer off Mariners starter Logan Gilbert (4-6) extended the Guardians’ advantage to 3-0. Steven Kwan restored the three-run lead in the bottom of the seventh with an RBI single.

Bo Naylor opened the scoring in the fourth with an RBI single that scored José Ramírez.

Mariners catcher Cal Raleigh, the MLB leader with 50 homers, went 0 for 4 with three strikeouts.

Key moment

Left fielder Kwan robbed Josh Naylor of an extra-base hit in the sixth, sprinting toward center to make a diving catch that preserved Cleveland’s 1-0 lead. Julio Rodríguez would have scored from first base on the play.

Key stat

Williams leads the majors with 73 walks, but only issued one to J.P. Crawford in the fifth. The right-hander has made 10 consecutive starts without allowing more than five hits.

Up next

Mariners RHP Bryce Miller (3-5, 5.98 ERA) takes on Guardians RHP Tanner Bibee (9-10, 4.73 ERA) Sunday in the series finale.

