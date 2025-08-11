CINCINNATI (AP) — Kyle Schwarber hit his 42nd homer of the season, a two-run shot that highlighted a four-run eighth inning, as the NL East-leading Philadelphia Phillies rallied to beat the Cincinnati Reds 4-1 Monday night, extending their winning streak to four games.

Schwarber's 42nd homer moved him past Shohei Ohtani and into the NL lead. The Dodgers faced the Angels later Monday night. Seattle's Cal Raleigh leads the AL and MLB with 45 homers. Schwarber has 97 RBIs this season.

Reds left-hander Andrew Abbott (8-3) allowed only three hits through seven innings. But, with two outs in the eighth, he allowed RBI doubles by Weston Wilson and Trea Turner. Schwarber followed with a two-run shot off Tony Santillan to complete the rally.

Abbott bounced back after a rough outing on Wednesday when he allowed four earned runs and a pair of homers in a 6-1 loss to the Cubs at Wrigley Field. Against the Phillies, he retired the first 12 batters he faced before J.T. Realmuto doubled leading off the fifth.

The Reds went ahead 1-0 when TJ Friedl doubled and scored on Gavin Lux's single in the first. It was the only run allowed by Phillies starter Taijuan Walker in his six innings.

Orion Kerkering retired the Reds in order in the ninth for his third save in seven chances. Jordan Romano (2-4) earned the victory for Philadelphia, which moved six games ahead of the idle New York Mets in the division.

Key moment

With one out in the seventh, Reds right fielder Noelvi Marte prevented the tying run from scoring when he threw out Bryce Harper attempting to score from third on Nick Castellano's fly ball.

Key stat

Schwarber, who was born in nearby Middletown, Ohio, has 13 career home runs at Great American Ball Park, the most of any road ballpark.

Up next

Phillies LHP Ranger Suárez (8-5, 2.94 ERA) will face Reds RHP Brady Singer (9-9, 5.43 ERA) on Tuesday.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB