BALTIMORE (AP) — All-Star Kyle Stowers had his first three-homer game and drove in six runs against his former team, leading the Miami Marlins to an 11-1 win over the Baltimore Orioles on Sunday.

Stowers is the first Marlins player to hit three homers in a game since Brian Anderson on Sept. 18, 2020, in the second game of a doubleheader against Washington. The 27-yeaer-old left fielder also joins fellow Marlins Mike Lowell (2004) and Cody Ross (2006) in accomplishing the feat.

Ramón Laureano homered for Baltimore, which has lost consecutive games for the first time since July 1-2.

Stowers led off the second inning with a shot to right against Brandon Young (0-4) to open the scoring. An inning later, he sent Young’s first-pitch curveball 398 feet for a two-run blast to right-center.

In the fifth, Stowers worked a 2-2 count before homering over the scoreboard in right. The 27-year-old had a base hit in the seventh and added an RBI single in the eighth for his first career five-hit game.

It was Stowers' fourth multi-homer game of the season. At the break, he has career highs in home runs (19) and RBIs (54).

Baltimore selected Stowers in the second round of the 2019 amateur draft. He debuted in 2022, and the Orioles sent him to Miami at last year’s trade deadline as part of a package for pitcher Trevor Rogers.

Otto Lopez followed Stowers’ homer in the third with a solo shot, the second time Miami hit consecutive home runs this season.

Miami starter Eury Pérez (3-2) allowed three hits and struck out six in seven shutout innings.

Young surrendered a career-high seven runs in 4 1/3 innings.

The game was delayed 1 hour, 38 minutes at the start due to rain.

Key moment

Stowers’ third homer made it 7-0 and ended the day for Young, who gave up more home runs (four) than he had in his first five starts combined (three).

Key stat

Stowers is the first player to hit three home runs against Baltimore since Toronto’s Bo Bichette in the second game of a doubleheader on Sept. 5, 2022.

Up next

Miami hosts Kansas City after the All-Star break. RHP Charlie Morton (5-7, 5.18 ERA) starts Friday when Baltimore opens a series at Tampa Bay.

