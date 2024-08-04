HOUSTON (AP) — Houston Astros right-hander Lance McCullers Jr. won't pitch this season, manager Joe Espada said Sunday.

McCullers hasn't pitched since he took the loss in Game 3 of the 2022 World Series against the Philadelphia Phillies. The Astros won the series in six games.

The 30-year-old had right forearm surgery in June 2023. He had been working his way back and threw a bullpen session in June but was shut down shortly after.

“Where he’s at right now, I think it’s safe to say I don’t think he’ll pitch this season,” Astros manager Joe Espada said. “It’d be almost too much to ask for him to ramp up and get him back this season.”

McCullers is 49-32 with a 3.48 ERA in seven seasons, all with Houston.

