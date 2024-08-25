MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Lars Nootbaar hit a two-run single with two out in the ninth inning, and the St. Louis Cardinals rallied past the Minnesota Twins for a 3-2 win on Sunday.

Victor Scott II homered for St. Louis, which has won four of five overall.

Willi Castro went deep and Royce Lewis hit an RBI double for Minnesota, which trails AL Central-leading Cleveland by three games.

Nolan Arenado began the Cardinals' winning rally with a one-out single against Jhoan Duran (6-7). Brendan Donovan then hit a grounder to second baseman Edouard Julien, who threw the ball into left field while trying to start a game-ending double play.

Pinch-runner José Fermín raced to third and Donovan took second. After Tommy Phan struck out looking, Nootbaar bounced a grounder into left field.

Shawn Armstrong (3-2) got two outs for the win, and Ryan Helsley worked the ninth for his 40th save.

Castro put Minnesota in front when he hit a leadoff homer in the first against Erick Fedde. It was Castro's 11th of the season.

Scott responded with his second career homer in the fifth against Zebby Matthews.

Fedde struck out seven in six innings in his fifth start since he was acquired in a trade with the Chicago White Sox. The veteran right-hander allowed two hits and walked three.

In three starts against Minnesota this season, Fedde has allowed two earned runs in 17 innings while striking out 23.

Matthews worked five innings in his third career start. He struck out seven, allowed four hits and walked none.

The Twins grabbed a 2-1 lead when Castro walked and scored on Royce Lewis pinch-hit double in the eighth against JoJo Romero.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Cardinals: C Willson Contreras was placed on the 10-day injured list with a fractured right middle finger. C Iván Herrera was recalled from Triple-A Memphis.

Twins: RF Max Kepler was a late scratch with left knee soreness. ... 1B/OF Alex Kirilloff has been pulled from his rehab assignment with Triple-A St. Paul because of a flare-up in his back. He has been on the injured list since June 12 with a mild back strain.

UP NEXT

Cardinals: Return home to open a four-game series Monday with San Diego. RHP Kyle Gibson (7-5, 4.22 ERA) is the scheduled St. Louis starter. The Padres have yet to name a starter.

Twins: RHP Bailey Ober (12-5, 3.54 ERA) is scheduled to face Atlanta LHP Max Fried (7-7, 3.57 ERA) when the teams begin a three-game series Monday in Minneapolis.

