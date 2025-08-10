CHICAGO (AP) — Lenyn Sosa and Colson Montgomery homered and the Chicago White Sox snapped a six-game skid with a 6-4 win over the Cleveland Guardians on Sunday

Sosa hit a two-run homer, his 14th, in the first and Montgomery followed later in the inning with a solo shot, his ninth. Curtis Mead and Kyle Teel also knocked in runs for the White Sox, who banged out 11 hits.

Chicago starter Davis Martin (4-9) allowed five hits and three earned runs in five innings, with three walks and two strikeouts. Grant Taylor earned the save.

Kyle Manzardo hit a solo home run in the fourth inning and a two-run shot in the seventh, and David Fry added a two-run double in the sixth for the Guardians.

Cleveland's Slade Cecconi (5-5) allowed five runs on eight hits with four strikeouts in the loss.

Key moment

Mead, in his sixth game with the White Sox, hit an RBI double in the third to extend the lead to 4-0 in the third.

Key stat

Chicago has led the league in home runs since the All-Star break with 42.

Up next

The White Sox have not named a starter for their home series against the Tigers on Monday. Detroit will go with RHP Chris Paddack (4-10, 4.91 ERA).

The Guardians send LHP Logan Allen (7-9, 3.96 ERA) against Marlins RHP Janson Junk (6-2, 3.97) on Tuesday.

