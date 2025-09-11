SEATTLE (AP) — Leo Rivas led off the bottom of the 13th inning with a two-run homer and the Seattle Mariners outlasted the St. Louis Cardinals 4-2 on Wednesday night for their fifth consecutive victory.

Seattle completed a three-game sweep and remained one game behind Houston atop the AL West. The Mariners lead Texas by 1 1/2 games for the final American League wild card.

Thomas Saggese had four hits for the Cardinals, including an RBI single that gave them a 2-1 advantage in the 11th, but Jorge Polanco tied it with a run-scoring double leading off the bottom half.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB