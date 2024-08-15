SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Logan Webb threw 7 2/3 shutout innings, Grant McCray had his first career hit and home run, and the San Francisco Giants beat the Atlanta Braves 6-0 on Thursday to avoid a sweep.

The Giants snapped a four-game losing skid behind Webb’s performance. The All-Star recorded his fourth straight win and held opponents to a run or fewer for his fourth consecutive start. He finished at least seven innings for the 14th time this season, most of any pitcher in the majors.

“It really was kind of a must-win for us,” San Francisco manager Bob Melvin said. “Those are the guys you want on the mound in those types of games, and he came as advertised.”

Webb (11-8) threw 104 pitches, striking out seven and holding the Braves to four hits. He departed with runners at the corners and two outs in the eighth. Webb said that his arm strength has been improving the last couple of starts.

“Whenever as a starter you get a lead, it’s your job to maintain it,” Webb said. “The guys came out swinging today and playing great defense. It was a recipe for success for sure."

McCray, after going hitless in his major league debut on Wednesday, went 2 for 3 and hit a solo homer in the sixth inning to extend the lead to 5-0. With his father, former big-leaguer Rodney McCray, watching from the stands, McCray, the Giants' 11th-ranked prospect, also had an RBI bunt single in the second inning that knocked in San Francisco’s first run for his first big league hit.

“I just blacked out, honestly,” McCray said. “I rounded second and was like, ‘This is for real, got it out of the way, finally.’ Just overwhelmed with excitement."

McCray’s homer followed a two-run blast by Casey Schmitt earlier in the sixth that doubled the Giants’ lead from 2-0 to 4-0.

McCray said his nerves got the best of him in his first game, but he entered Thursday with a different attitude.

“Today I just came in with the mindset of it's just another game. Play hard and do your job," McCray said.

San Francisco scored two runs in the second after loading the bases with nobody out. Tyler Fitzgerald recorded a sacrifice fly after McCray’s hit to give the Giants a 2-0 advantage.

Braves starter Max Fried (7-7), who pitched into the sixth, allowed three runs and struck out five. Atlanta manager Brian Snitker said that Fried struggled at times but limited the damage, but the offense was “shut down” by Webb.

“You can tell when he came out, he was on mission,” Snitker said. “He was going to give their bullpen a break, and he did. And he was efficient. Very, very competitive guy with really good stuff. And with that sinker, really throws a lot of strikes. He's a tough ride.”

TRAINER’S ROOM

Giants: RHP Randy Rodriguez (right elbow inflammation) was placed on the 15-day injured list, and RHP Spencer Bivens was recalled from Triple-A Sacramento. ... IF Thairo Estrada (left wrist sprain) went 3 for 4 in a rehab assignment at Triple-A Sacramento on Wednesday.

Braves: OF Jorge Soler, who exited Wednesday’s game with left hamstring tightness, has a mild strain after undergoing an MRI on Thursday. He is considered day-to-day.

UP NEXT

Braves: RHP Spencer Schwellenbach (4-5, 3.95 ERA) is scheduled to start on Friday when the Braves begin a three-game series at the Angels.

Giants: After a day off on Friday, RHP Hayden Birdsong (3-2, 5.40 ERA) is scheduled to start as the Giants visit the A’s for a two-game weekend series.

