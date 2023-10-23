Longtime catcher Stephen Vogt has emerged as a serious candidate for the Cleveland Guardians managerial vacancy, ESPN's Jeff Passan reports.

The Guardians are without a manager following the retirement of Terry Francona.

Longtime major league catcher Stephen Vogt is emerging as a serious candidate for the Cleveland Guardians managerial job, sources tell ESPN. Vogt, 38, is a coach with Seattle and previously interviewed for San Francisco’s job, where Bob Melvin is the leading candidate. — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) October 23, 2023

Vogt, 38, appeared in 794 big-league games over 10 seasons with the Tampa Bay Rays, Oakland Athletics, Milwaukee Brewers, San Francisco Giants, Arizona Diamondbacks and Atlanta Braves, retiring in 2023.

The Visalia, CA native was an All-Star in 2015 and 2016.

Vogt joined the Seattle Mariners as bullpen coach under Scott Servais ahead of last season.

As Passan notes, Vogt has also interviewed for the Giants vacancy, but San Diego Padres manager Bob Melvin is believed to be the favourite for that opening.