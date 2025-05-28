Tim Anderson's time with the Los Angeles Angels is at its end.

The team designated the two-time All-Star shortstop for assignment on Wednesday.

It was one of a flurry of moves the team made ahead of a game with the New York Yankees on Wednesday evening. Veteran infielder Scott Kingery was called up from the Triple-A Salt Lake Bees, while righty Robert Stephenson was activated from the injured list. Catcher Chuckie Robinson was also DFAed, while lefty Jake Eder was optioned to Salt Lake late on Tuesday.

A native of Tuscaloosa, AL, Anderson was in his first season with the team. In 31 games, Anderson was batting .205 with 17 hits, three runs batted in and an OPS of .499.

Anderson, 32, spent last season with the Miami Marlins after playing his first eight seasons with the Chicago White Sox.

The 17th overall pick of the 2013 MLB Amateur Draft, Anderson was an All-Star in 2021 and 2022.