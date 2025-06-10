ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — The Los Angeles Angels placed Chris Taylor on the 10-day injured list because of a broken left hand on Tuesday, an injury the utility man sustained when he was hit by a pitch a night earlier.

Taylor was hit by Tyler Ferguson's 95-mph fastball in the eighth inning of the Angels' 7-4 victory over the Athletics on Monday. He finished the game in right field, but X-rays afterward revealed a fracture that manager Ron Washington said will sideline the 34-year-old veteran indefinitely.

A similar injury forced Dodgers shortstop Mookie Betts to miss almost two months last season.

“He’s just been having some bad luck, and it just keeps happening,” Washington said of Taylor, who battled a neck injury for much of 2024. “So now all he can do is just get well. But in the game of baseball, things like that happen, and the next guy’s got to step up.”

Taylor, who was released by the Dodgers on May 18, hit .200 (6 for 30) with one homer, three doubles and three RBIs in 10 games with the Angels, but he seemed to be heating up at the plate. He had four hits, including a homer and two doubles, and three RBIs in a pair of weekend games against the Seattle Mariners.

Taylor was replaced on the active roster by utility man LaMonte Wade Jr., a veteran utility man who was acquired from the San Francisco Giants on Sunday for a player to be named or cash.

Wade, 31, batted .167 (24 for 144) with one homer, eight doubles and 15 RBIs in 50 games for the Giants this season. Though he has extensive big league experience at first base, Washington said Wade will play mostly corner outfield for the Angels.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB