The Los Angeles Angels on Tuesday continued their aggressive move-making early in free agency, agreeing to a two-year, $12 million contract with catcher Travis d'Arnaud, sources told ESPN.

The Atlanta Braves declined to pick up a one-year, $8 million option on d'Arnaud last week, and the Angels struck with a multiyear offer for the veteran catcher, who will be 36 on Opening Day.

In a market thin on catching, d'Arnaud was one of the best players available at the position. He'll serve as the backup to Logan O'Hoppe, the 24-year-old who hit 20 home runs and looked like a foundational piece for Los Angeles going forward.

The Angels already have added two other veterans to a team that went 63-99 this year, trading for designated hitter Jorge Soler and giving right-handed starter Kyle Hendricks a one-year, $2.5 million deal.

Adding d'Arnaud, who hit .238/.302/.436 with 15 home runs in 341 plate appearances, helps fortify a roster that lacked depth last year and adds to a payroll approaching $170 million. Much of it is dominated by outfielder Mike Trout and third baseman Anthony Rendon, who will make a combined $75 million this year.

The Angels' attempt to compete in 2025 is closely aligned with the strong likelihood that they'll be ineligible for a top 10 pick in the 2026 draft. If Los Angeles receives a pick in the top 6 during the 2025 draft lottery -- almost a certainty -- the Angels will be ineligible to do the same in 2026 because of anti-tanking rules in the collective-bargaining agreement.

With the incentive to lose not strong, the Angels are trying to build around Trout and a cadre of young players: O'Hoppe, shortstop Zach Neto, first baseman Nolan Schanuel and right-handed starter Jose Soriano. Infielder Luis Rengifo, outfielder Taylor Ward and left-handed starter Tyler Anderson figure into the Angels' hopes of winning next year.

A 12-year veteran, d'Arnaud spent the last five years with the Braves. Over 884 games in his career, he has hit .248/.309/.426 with 123 home runs, 438 RBIs with the Mets, Dodgers, Rays and Braves, with whom he won a World Series in 2021.

A Silver Slugger winner in 2020 and All-Star in 2022, d'Arnaud has caught 20.4% of baserunners in his career.