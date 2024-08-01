Mike Trout's season will not resume.

Los Angeles Angels general manager Perry Minasian told reporters on Thursday that the 32-year-old outfielder has another meniscus tear.

Trout, 32, was on a rehab assignment after undergoing meniscus surgery on May 3 with Triple-A Salt Lake City. He exited his first game last Tuesday after only two innings with knee soreness.

“We’re going to shut down his rehab in general,” Minasian said earlier this week. “He’s going to get re-evaluated. He still doesn’t feel good, so we’ll see where that goes.”

An 11-time All-Star, Trout was in his 14th big league season.

The three-time American League Most Valuable Player was batting .220 with 24 hits, 10 home runs, 14 runs batted in and an OPS of .867 through 29 games played.

The injury is the latest setback for Trout who has been beset by injuries in recent seasons. Heading into 2024, Trout had missed 249 games over the past three seasons.