The Los Angeles Angels have placed starting pitcher Lucas Giolito, relievers Matt Moore and Reynaldo Lopez, and outfielder Hunter Renfroe and Randal Grichuk on waivers, per ESPN's Adam Schefter.

The Angels acquired Giolito and Lopez from the Chicago White Sox in a trade at the end of July, and they traded for Grichuk from the Colorado Rockies at the trade deadline at the beginning of August.

Giolito, 29, is a former All-Star and holds a 4.45 earned runs average in 27 starts this season.

All five players are set to become free agents at the end of the season.

This move signals the unofficial end of a bumpy season for the Angels, who elected not to trade impending-free agent and likely American League Most Valuable Player Shohei Ohtani at the trade deadline despite playoff contention being unlikely.

Instead, they traded prospects for proven major-league players to make a push for the playoffs in what could be Ohtani's final year with the team.

Since declaring they would not trade Ohtani on July 26, the Angels hold a record of 11-20 to drop to 63-69 - 11.5 games out of the final wild card spot in the American League.

Teams can submit claims for each player, and who gets the player will be determined by reverse order of record.