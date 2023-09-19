Los Angeles Angels DH/starting pitcher Shohei Ohtani underwent elbow surgery on Tuesday morning to repair the torn ligament in his elbow, his agent, Nez Balelo, said in a statement.

Ohtani is expected to make a full recovery and that the two-way star will be ready to hit for Opening Day 2024 and pitch for the 2025 season.

Ohtani was shut down last week due to an oblique strain that had kept him out of the lineup for 10-consecutive games.

"Shohei had his procedure this morning at Kerlan & Jobe Orthopedic Clinic in Los Angeles," the statement said. "The final decision and type of procedure was made with a heavy emphasis on the big picture. Shohei wanted to make sure the direction taken gave him every opportunity to hit and pitch for many years to come.

"Shohei is resting and in good spirits and excited to be on the road to recovery."

"The ultimate plan after deliberation with Shohei, was t repair the issue at hand and to reinforce the healthy ligament in place while adding viable tissue for the longevity of the elbow," said Ohtani's surgeon, Neal ElAttrache. "I expect full recovery and he'll be ready to hit without any restrictions come opening day of 2024 and do both (hit and pitch) come 2025."

The 29-year was having another MVP-worthy season before sustaining the elbow injury, hitting .304 with 44 home runs, 91 RBI, and 102 runs scored in 135 games. Ohtani started 23 games for the Angels, recording a 10-5 record with a 3.14 ERA, 1.06 WHIP, and 167 strikeouts in 132.0 innings.