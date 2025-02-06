Infielder Yoan Moncada is joining the Los Angeles Angels on a one-year, $5 million deal, according to multiple reports.

The 29-year-old spent much of last season on the injured list with a strained adductor and appeared in only 12 games. Moncada slashed .275/.356/.400 in 45 plate appearances in 2024.

Moncada has spent eight of his nine MLB seasons with the Chicago White Sox after arriving from the Boston Red Sox in the Chris Sale trade in December of 2016. His best season came in 2019 when he hit .315 with 25 home runs and 79 RBI. Injuries and inconsistency at the plate have held him back since.

In 747 regular season games spread out over nine seasons, Moncada has 93 home runs and a career batting average of .254.