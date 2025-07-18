PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Mike Trout arrived in Philadelphia in time to catch the unveiling of a new target in the deepest part of the ballpark — the 2026 All-Star Game logo, complete with the Liberty Bell in the center of the design.

The Angels slugger has something to aim for in Philly.

As a home run target? No, the oversized symbol that celebrates next year’s All-Star Game is raised well beyond the center field wall and out of reach to even Schwarbombs in Ashburn Alley, closer to the retired numbers on the bricks at Citizens Bank Park.

As a potential destination for next season? Making the All-Star Game is more on the nose for Trout, an 11-time selection who hasn’t been picked to play for the American League since 2023.

Yet each time Trout plays in Philadelphia, just over 40 miles from the slugger's New Jersey hometown, talk tends to drift from All-Star Games, his injuries, his upcoming career milestones — he’s closing in on 400 homers and 1,000 RBIs — or a rare Angels’ push at the postseason, and lands right on the possibility he’ll one day suit up for the Phillies.

“I hear it all the time,” Trout said with a laugh outside the Angels’ clubhouse on Friday. “Right now, I’m enjoying myself with this team in here. These guys come to the ballpark every day and play hard. It’s hard not for me to see it, because I see it and hear it all the time.”

He'll settle for at least a crack at the 2026 All-Star Game.

“It would definitely mean a lot,” Trout said.

Trout entered the start of a three-game series against the Phillies having the kind of season that has defined most of his last five seasons in California. When he’s healthy, he’s on. He had a .283 batting average, .433 on-base percentage and .478 slugging percentage with eight home runs and 23 RBIs in 41 games since he came off the injured list on May 30. Otherwise, it’s more stints on the IL. This season, he was hampered by a bone bruise on his left knee that cost him time.

Trout had an RBI single as the designated hitter Friday night in a 6-5 victory over the defending NL East champion Phillies, who certainly could use a right-handed bat with pop in the outfield as they make their own playoff run. He did some light pregame work in the outfield (“get my feet under me”) and hoped he’d return to right field in the near future. Trout said his knee did feel “a lot better” after four days off and off his feet over the All-Star break.

“I’m just happy to be in the lineup, contributing,” he said. “Years past, it’s just come to the ballpark, not be able to at least hit. That’s been frustrating, that’s been tough.”

He again expected a full house of fans from his hometown of Millville, New Jersey, on hand to root him on as the three-time AL MVP started the game with 395 career home runs and 995 career RBIs.

“To think about it, it’s just how fast it’s going,” Trout said. “Just trying to enjoy every minute of it. The milestones are awesome. I’m looking forward to hopefully getting them.”

Trout would have blown by those numbers years ago had it not been for his injuries that have allowed him to play more than 82 games only once since 2019.

“Things happen,” he said.

There are no guarantees he’ll chip away at those numbers over the weekend — Trout has never gone deep at Citizens Bank Park.

The New Jersey native has kept his ties to the area as he blossomed into one of baseball’s great sluggers; his family still lives in the area, he collaborated with Tiger Woods on a new golf course, and yes, the Eagles season ticket holder still bleeds Kelly green.

The Angels were 48-49 after Friday's game, only four games out of a wild-card spot. Trout played in three career playoff games in 2014. Los Angeles' 47 wins were the most for the franchise at the All-Star break since it had 49 in 2018.

“The team in there right now, we’ve got a great mindset,” he said. “We’ve got a great group in there. We pass the baton at the plate. We’re tough outs.”

None tougher at his best than Trout. He is trying to become the 20th player in baseball history to hit his first 400 home runs with one franchise.

“This guy is a superstar,” Phillies manager Rob Thomson said. “I saw him when he first came up and he hit the ball as far as you could think. He runs down the first base line, it sounds like a horse, just big and strong and fast.”

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb