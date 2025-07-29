ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Kevin Newman, Taylor Ward and Luis Rengifo homered to help the Los Angeles Angels beat Texas 6-4 on Monday night, snapping the Rangers’ six-game win streak.

Kenley Jansen pitched a 1-2-3 ninth inning for his 19th save. The 37-year-old Jansen hasn’t allowed an earned run in 16 consecutive appearances, the longest active streak in the American League and the third-longest of his career.

Connor Brogdon (2-1) replaced Angels starter Jack Kochanowicz in the fifth and gave up one run in 1 2/3 innings. Kochanowicz, called up from Triple-A Salt Lake earlier in the day, allowed two runs — none earned — in 4 2/3 innings.

Newman's two-run shot opened the scoring in the third, and Zach Neto added an RBI double in the fifth.

Josh Jung hit a solo homer and Jonah Heim had an RBI single for the Rangers. Josh Smith and Corey Seager scored when Adolis García reached on an error by right fielder Gustavo Campero, who bobbled a routine flyball.

Jacob deGrom (10-3), who was 6-0 in his previous 10 starts, gave up five runs and seven hits with eight strikeouts in 5 1/3 innings. The two-time NL Cy Young Award winner has allowed at least one home run in five consecutive games in the same season for the first time in his 12-year career.

Key moment

Ward's leadoff homer in the sixth gave the Angels the lead for good, and Rengifo added a two-run drive off reliever Jacob Webb to make it 6-3.

Key stat

The Angels, who beat Seattle 4-1 on Sunday, have won back-to-back games for the first time since defeating Arizona on July 11 and 12.

Up next

Patrick Corbin (6-7, 3.78 ERA) is scheduled to pitch for Texas on Tuesday against Yusei Kikuchi (4-7, 3.23) in the middle game of the series.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb