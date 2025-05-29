A 2023 All-Star is getting a fresh start with the Los Angeles Dodgers.

The Cincinnati Reds have dealt Alexis Diaz to the World Series champions.

Going the other way is 2024 draft pick Mike Villani.

Diaz, 28, had struggled mightily this season, which resulted in a demotion to the Triple-A Louisville Bats in April.

“We decided to let him try to figure out, get right in Triple-A,” manager Terry Francona said at the time. “The consistency just isn't there. It's difficult to hear that, I'm sure. We don't want that to derail him either."

In six appearances this season before his demotion, Diaz had an earned run average of 12.00 and a WHIP of 2.167 over six innings of work.

A native of Humacao, Puerto Rico, Diaz was 9-6 and saved 37 games in 2023, earning him his All-Star nod. He followed that up with 28 saves a season ago.

Diaz could be of service to a Dodgers pitching staff that is absolutely riddled by injury.

The team currently has 14 pitchers on the injured list, including seven relievers.

Villani is a 22-year-old reliever taken in the 13th round last summer out of Long Beach State. The La Jolla, CA native had made two appearances for the Arizona Complex League Dodgers this season.