LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Los Angeles Dodgers acquired pitcher Yohan Ramírez from the New York Mets for cash on Monday.

The 29-year-old right-hander was designated for assignment last week. He started the season with the Mets, allowing seven runs in 5 1/3 innings and was claimed by Baltimore on April 13.

Ramírez returned to the Mets on May 6 and threw three scoreless innings before being DFA’d. Overall, he is 0-1 with a 6.91 ERA in 14 1/3 innings.

The Dominican Republic native has spent parts of five seasons in the majors with Seattle, Cleveland, Pittsburgh, the Chicago White Sox, New York and Baltimore. He is a combined 6-5 with a 4.29 ERA and 145 strikeouts in 138 1/3 innings.

___

