The Los Angeles Dodgers, St. Louis Cardinals and Chicago White Sox have come together on a three-team deal, per multiple reports.

Los Angeles will receive utilityman Tommy Edman from St. Louis and right-handed reliver Michael Kopech from Chicago, while the Cardinals are set to receive right-handed pitcher Erick Fedde and outfielder Tommy Pham from the White Sox.

Chicago is in line to receive prospects Jeral Perez and Alexander Albertus, as well as utilityman Miguel Vargas from the Dodgers.

Perez, a second baseman, is the No. 17-ranked prospect in the Dodgers' system per MLB Pipeline. Infielder Albertus is ranked 23rd in the Dodgers' system.

Fedde, 31, has pitched to a 3.11 ERA with 108 strikeouts in 121.2 innings pitched this season, his first in Chicago.

After an up-and-down stint with the Washington Nationals from 2017 to 2022, which concluded with an ERA of 5.81 in 27 starts, Fedde played overseas in the Korea Baseball Organization.

With the NC Dinos, Fedde found his form, holding a 2.00 ERA with 209 strikeouts and a 20-6 record, earning the Choi Dong-won Award - the KBO equivalent of the CY Young award for best pitcher. He was also named KBO MVP.

Fedde has used a revamped pitch arsenal, which no longer includes a curveball that consistently provided negative run value per Statcast in his first stint in the majors, to flummox MLB hitters this season.

In 123 career MLB games, the Las Vegas native has an ERA of 4.92 with 460 strikeouts in 576.0 innings pitched with the Nationals and White Sox.

Pham, 36, joined the White Sox in April on a one-year, $2.5 million deal. He has hit .266 with five home runs and 19 runs batted in across 70 games this season with Chicago.

The veteran of 11 seasons is traded for the fifth time in his career. He was originally drafted by the Cardinals in the 16th round of the 2006 MLB Draft, and debuted with St. Louis in 2014.

Since finishing 11th in National League MVP voting in 2017 with the Cardinals, Pham has made stops with the Tampa Bay Rays, San Diego Padres, Cincinnati Reds, Boston Red Sox, New York Mets, Arizona Diamondbacks and White Sox.

Pham joined the Diamondbacks at the trade deadline last year, and hit .278 with three home runs to help lead them from the wild-card game to the World Series.

In 1075 career MLB games, the Las Vegas native has hit .259 with 135 HR and 450 RBI.

Edman, 29, has yet to play this season as he recovers from surgery on his right wrist in October and an ankle sprain that occurred during practice. He has a .265 batting average in 596 career MLB games with the Cardinals, and won a Gold Glove in 2021.

The Cardinals reported Sunday that there is no timetable for Edman to return to action, though he has been playing at designated hitter in Double-A Springfield as recently as July 27.

More to come.