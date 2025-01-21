The Los Angeles Dodgers have agreed to a tentative deal with reliever Kirby Yates pending a physical, according to USA Today's Bob Nightengale.

As Nightengale points out, the Dodgers' payroll will now exceed $380 million. Their off-season additions list now includes Blake Snell, Roki Sasaki, Tanner Scott, Hyeseong Kim and Michael Conforto, in addition to bringing back Blake Treinen and Teoscar Hernandez.

Yates had the best season of his career for the Texas Rangers in 2024, going 7-2 with a 1.17 ERA and 33 saves and 50 games finished. He also struck out 85 batters in 61.2 innings pitched.

Over the course of his 10-year MLB career, Yates has pitched for five teams in addition to Texas, including the San Diego Padres, Atlanta Braves, Tampa Bay Rays, New York Yankees and Los Angeles Angels. Yates also joined the Toronto Blue Jays on a one-year deal for the 2021 season but required Tommy John surgery and did not pitch.

In 192 career regular season games, Yates owns a 3.17 ERA and a 1.11 WHIP.