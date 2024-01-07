The Los Angeles Dodgers have signed outfielder Teoscar Hernandez to a one-year, $23.5 million contract, according to ESPN's Jeff Passan

BREAKING: Outfielder Teoscar Hernández and the Los Angeles Dodgers are in agreement on a one-year, $23.5 million contract, sources tell ESPN. Hernández joins Shohei Ohtani, Yoshinobu Yamamoto and Tyler Glasnow on the new-look Dodgers, who add another All-Star bat to the lineup. — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) January 8, 2024

Hernandez, 31, hit .258 last season with 26 home runs and 93 runs batted in with the Seattle Mariners, his first with the team.

The Mariners acquired the right-handed power bat in a trade with the Toronto Blue Jays after the 2021 season for a package including righty reliever Erik Swanson.

Hernandez joins his fourth team for his ninth MLB season – he debuted with the Houston Astros in 2016 before he was traded to the Blue Jays, where he spent six years.

The typically hot-and-cold Hernandez struggled to find consistency in the Mariners lineup last year: he finished two months with a batting average above .300, and three months with a BA below .230.

He will benefit from a change of scenery though – in 79 games at home in T-Mobile Park last year, Hernandez hit just .217 with 16 walks and 107 strikeouts.

In 811 career MLB games, the Cotui, Dominican Republic, native has hit .258 with 159 HR and 473 RBI. He earned Silver Slugger awards for outfielders after the 2020 and 2021 seasons with the Blue Jays.