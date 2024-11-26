Two-time Cy Young-winning pitcher Blake Snell is reportedly joining the World Series champion Los Angeles Dodgers on a five-year, $182 million contract, according to ESPN's Jeff Passan.

Snell posted a picture of himself in a Dodgers jersey on social media on Tuesday evening.

The 31-year-old left-handed pitcher posted a 5-3 record with a 3.12 ERA and a 1.048 WHIP over 20 starts and 104 innings pitched in 2024, his first and only season with San Francisco Giants.

Snell has a 76-58 record and a 3.19 ERA over 211 career starts with the Tampa Bay Rays, San Diego Padres and Giants.

Snell won his first Cy Young with the Rays in 2018 and his second with the Padres in 2023. The Seattle, Washington native also won ERA titles in those seasons, posting a 1.89 ERA in 2018 and a 2.25 ERA in 2023.

In the postseason, Snell is 4-3 with a 3.33 ERA over 12 games, including 10 starts.