Los Angeles Dodgers' left-hander Clayton Kershaw announced that he had shoulder surgery Friday and said he is "hopeful to return to play at some point next summer."

Kershaw said the surgery was performed by renowned surgeon Dr. Neal ElAttrache and was done to repair the gleno-humeral ligaments and shoulder capsule.

The 35-year-old made 24 starts during the regular season and was effective, posting a 2.46 ERA with 137 strikeouts in 131.2 innings pitched.

The lefty was rocked in his lone postseason outing, allowing six earned runs in one third of an inning against the Arizona Diamondbacks in the Division Series last month. The outing raised his playoff ERA to 4.49 in 13 starts.

Scheduled to become a free agent this winter, Kershaw has spent his entire 16-year MLB career with the Dodgers and is widely regarded as one of the most dominant pitchers of the modern era. He is a three-time NL Cy Young Award winner, a 10-time All-Star and helped the Dodgers to a World Series championship in 2020.

Here is the full statement posted by Kershaw on Instagram:

"This morning I underwent a surgical procedure to repair the glen-humeral ligaments and capsule of my left shoulder. I am thankful for the expertise of Dr. Neal ElAttrache who performed the surgery. I am hopeful to return to play at some point next summer. Thank you for your prayers!"