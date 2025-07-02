Call him Mr. 3000.

With a punchout of Chicago White Sox’s Vinny Capra in the sixth inning on Wednesday, Los Angeles Dodgers lefty Clayton Kershaw notched his 3,000th career strikeout.

Kershaw, 37, becomes the 20th pitcher in major league history to reach the mark and is the third among active players, joining Justin Verlander of the San Francisco Giants and the Toronto Blue Jays’ Max Scherzer.

A native of Dallas, Kershaw is in his 18th big league season, all coming with the Dodgers. Heading into Wednesday’s game, Kershaw was 4-0 in eight starts with a 3.03 earned run average and 1.190 WHIP over 38.2 innings pitched. He struck out 29 batters and walked 13.

A 10-time All-Star, three-time National League Cy Young Award winner and the 2014 NL Most Valuable Player, Kershaw is 216-94 with a 2.51 ERA and 1.012 WHIP over 2,781.1 IP in 440 appearances.