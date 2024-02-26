Kiké Hernandez is set to head back to the Los Angeles Dodgers.

ESPN's Jeff Passan reports the team is nearing a one-year deal with the 32-year-old utilityman.

Superutilityman Kiké Hernandez and the Los Angeles Dodgers are nearing a one-year contract, sources tell ESPN. The deal would come on the heels of Manuel Margot trade to Minnesota being finalized. The trade will include cash going from the Dodgers to Twins, according to sources. — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) February 26, 2024

Hernandez spent six seasons with the team from 2015 to 2020, winning a World Series in 2020, before returning to the team midway through last season after a trade with the Boston Red Sox.

In a combined 140 games in 2023, the San Juan, Puerto Rico native batted .237 with 11 home runs, 67 runs batted in and an OPS of .646.

Having also suited up for the Houston Astros and Miami Miarlins, Hernandez is a veteran of 1,057 games over 10 seasons.

The deal for Hernandez will be completed when the trade of Manuel Margot to the Minnesota Twins is made official.