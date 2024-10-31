Los Angeles Dodgers first baseman Freddie Freeman captured the Willie Mays World Series Most Valuable Player Award after a historic performance in the Fall Classic.

Freeman hit a two-run homer in the first inning of Game 4 and became the first player in MLB history to go deep in each of the first four games of the World Series.

The 35-year-old’s overall World Series home run streak reached a record-breaking six games stretching back to the final two games of the 2021 series while he was a member of the Atlanta Braves.

Toronto Blue Jays outfielder George Springer previously held the record when he went deep in five consecutive Series games for the Houston Astros from 2017-19.

Though the streak ended in the Dodgers’ Game 5 victory, Freeman contributed again with a two-RBI single in a five-run inning that helped power their title-winning comeback.

The California native finished the Fall Classic with four homers, six hits and 12 RBIs.