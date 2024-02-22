The Los Angeles Dodgers got spring training started by scoring eight runs in the first inning of their 14-1 win over the San Diego Padres.

Mookie Betts coaxed a leadoff walk from right-hander Joe Musgrove, and three batters later Teoscar Hernández, who in January signed a $23.5 million contract, brought home the first two runs with a ground-rule double. New Padres manager Mike Shildt then pulled Musgrove, who didn't get an out.

Shohei Ohtani was not among several potential starters who played for Los Angeles. Gavin Lux walked in his first plate appearance after missing the 2023 season following a knee injury in spring training.