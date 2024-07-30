The Los Angeles Dodgers have made a big move to bolster their rotation, landing the top name on the pitching market in Jack Flaherty from the Detroit Tigers, per multiple reports.

The Tigers are receiving catcher/first baseman Thayron Liranzo and shortstop Trey Sweeney in return, per The Athletic's Cory Stavenhagen. Liranzo is the No. 8 prospect in the Dodgers' system, per MLB Pipeline, while Sweeney is their No. 22 prospect.

Flaherty, 28, has bounced back in a big way this season on a one-year deal with the Tigers, putting up a 2.95 ERA with 133 strikeouts in 106.2 innings pitched.

The veteran of eight seasons struggled as a trade deadline acquisition for the Baltimore Orioles last season, where he held a 6.75 ERA in nine games (seven starts).

Flaherty debuted with the St. Louis Cardinals in 2017, and spent the first seven years of his career there, where he finished fifth in NL Rookie of the Year voting in 2018 and fourth in NL Cy Young voting in 2019.

Featuring a low-90s fast ball and a curveball which opposing batters tend to struggle against, Flaherty has used a career-low walk rate and career-high strikeout rate to put together his strongest season since 2019.

In 149 career MLB games, the Burbank, Calif., native has an ERA of 3.64 with 881 strikeouts in 774.1 innings pitched.