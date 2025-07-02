Los Angeles Dodgers third baseman Max Muncy left Wednesday's game in the top of the sixth inning after sustaining what appeared to be a knee injury in a collision with Chicago White Sox baserunner Michael A. Taylor.

Taylor was attempting to steal third and collided with Muncy while sliding into the base, upending the Dodgers fielder who immediately grabbed his knee after hitting the ground. He was eventually helped to the clubhouse with a heavy limp.

The 34-year-old entered Wednesday's contest hitting .252 with 13 home runs, 55 RBI and an .838 OPS.

Muncy is a three-time All-Star who has won two World Series championships with the Dodgers in 2020 and 2024.

Long-time Dodgers ace Clayton Kershaw recorded his 3,000th career strikeout later in the same at-bat, catching Vinny Capra looking to end the inning. Kershaw, 37, becomes the 20th pitcher in major league history to reach the mark and is the third among active players, joining Justin Verlander of the San Francisco Giants and the Toronto Blue Jays’ Max Scherzer.