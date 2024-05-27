NEW YORK (AP) — The Los Angeles Dodgers' series opener at the New York Mets on Monday was postponed because of a forecast of steady rain.

The game was rescheduled as part of a doubleheader on Tuesday starting at 4:10 p.m.

Right-hander Tylor Megill (0-2), who had been slated to start Monday for the Mets, will start the opener against Tylor Glasnow (6-3), who had been scheduled to start Tuesday for Los Angeles.

Dodgers right-hander Gavin Stone (4-2) was pushed back to the second game, and the Mets will start Jose Quintana (1-4).

The NL West-leading Dodgers (33-22) have lost five straight games, their longest skid since six in a row in April 2019.

New York (22-30) has lost 10 of its past 13 games. The Mets ended a five-game losing streak Sunday by rallying for three runs in the ninth inning to beat San Francisco 4-3.

___

