LOS ANGELES (AP) — Dodgers closer Evan Phillips was placed on the 15-day injured list Sunday with a strained right hamstring.

The move was made retroactive to Saturday. Phillips got hurt when his spike caught in the grass while he was playing catch, Los Angeles manager Dave Roberts said. It is a Grade 1 strain, the least severe type.

In a corresponding transaction, the Dodgers activated reliever Blake Treinen. He was looking to make his first major league appearance since 2022.

The 29-year-old Phillips has a 0.66 ERA and eight saves in 14 outings this season. The team does not have an immediate replacement in mind to close games, Roberts said.

Treinen was reinstated from the 15-day injured list. The 35-year-old right-hander had been out with a bruised lung and fractured ribs sustained when he was struck by a line drive during spring training. He missed the entire 2023 season after having shoulder surgery to repair a torn labrum and rotator cuff.

