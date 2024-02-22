The most talked about team of the Major League Baseball offseason will open the league's Spring Training schedule on Thursday as the Los Angeles Dodgers take on the San Diego Padres.

Watch the Dodgers and Padres LIVE Thursday at 3:00 p.m. ET/ 12:00 p.m. PT on TSN4, the TSN App, and TSN.ca.

The Dodgers spent an unprecedented $1.2 billion this offseason, roughly equal to the other 29 teams combined, on the signings of two-way superstar Shohei Ohtani and Japanese pitcher Yoshinobu Yamamoto, a five-year extension for starter Tyler Glasnow, and outfielder Teoscar Hernandez.

The Dodgers will once again begin the season with one of the best lineups in the majors, led by Ohtani, seven-time all-star Freddie Freeman and outfielder/second baseman Mookie Betts, who finished second in MVP voting last season. Los Angeles will also see the return of young infielder Gavin Lux, who will return to the team following knee surgery to repair a torn ACL and MCL sustained during last year's Spring Training.

Ohtani is not expected to play in Thursday's game as he continues to recover from elbow surgery.

The Dodgers finished last season with a 100-62 record, winning the NL West for the ninth time in the past 10 seasons, before being swept out of the National League Division series by the Arizona Diamondbacks.

The Padres will also enter 2024 with a new-look lineup, following the trade of outfielder Juan Soto to the New York Yankees in exchange for pitchers Michael King, Jhony Brito, Drew Thorpe, Randy Vasquez, and catcher Kyle Higashioka. San Diego will still have plenty of star power in the lineup that consists of Fernando Tatis Jr., Manny Machado, and Xander Bogaerts. The team also appears to have lost star starter Blake Snell, who is currently exploring free agency.

The Padres finished last season a disappointing 82-80 and missed the playoffs, despite Snell winning the Cy Young Award.

Opening Day is scheduled for March 28.