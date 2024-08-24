LOS ANGELES (AP) — Shohei Ohtani hit a two-out, game-winning grand slam in the ninth inning for his 40th home run after earlier stealing his 40th base, lifting the Los Angeles Dodgers to a 7-3 victory over the Tampa Bay Rays on Friday night.

Ohtani became the fastest player in major league history and sixth ever to hit 40 homers and steal 40 bases in a season. He’s also the first Dodger to do so.

He broke the record held by Alfonso Soriano, who reached the mark in Game 148 for the Washington Nationals in 2006. Ohtani did it in the Dodgers' 129th game.

The Japanese superstar came out of the dugout to wave at 45,556 fans who gave him a standing ovation. His teammates showered Ohtani with water on the field.

Will Smith was hit by Manuel Rodriguez leading off the ninth and Tommy Edman followed with a single. Smith and Edman moved up on Miguel Rojas' sacrifice. Colin Poche came in and walked Muncy to set up Ohtani's 389-foot slam to center.

Dodgers: RHP Tyler Glasnow (elbow) is expected to start ramping up Saturday. ... RHP Yoshinobu Yamamoto (triceps) will throw a bullpen session Monday and go on a rehab assignment Wednesday.

Rays: RHP Taj Bradley (6-8, 3.55 ERA), who was born in Los Angeles, makes his first career start against the Dodgers.

Dodgers: LHP Clayton Kershaw (2-2, 2.63) scattered four hits over six shutout innings in his last start at St. Louis.

