Los Angeles Dodgers designated hitter Shohei Ohtani appeared to sustain a shoulder injury during Game 2 of the World Series against the New York Yankees.

The Japanese superstar sustained the injury while attempting to steal second base with two outs in the seventh inning.

Ohtani was called out on the play and gingerly left the field with the help of trainers and his interpreter.

The Dodgers were leading 4-1 over the New York Yankees at the time of the incident and hold a 1-0 series lead

Ohtani went 0-for-3 the game and is 1-for-8 overall in the series.

Game 3 takes place on Monday as the series shifts to Yankee Stadium in New York.