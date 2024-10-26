Los Angeles Dodgers designated hitter Shohei Ohtani sustained a subluxation of his left shoulder during Game 2 of the World Series against the New York Yankees, manager Dave Roberts said.

Ohtani will undergo further testing tomorrow but his strength and range of motion are good, Roberts added.

"We're encouraged," Roberts said.

"I'm expecting him to be there," Roberts responded when asked how his team would handle the potential loss of Ohtani.

The Japanese superstar sustained the injury while attempting to steal second base with two outs in the seventh inning.

Ohtani was called out on the play and gingerly left the field with the help of trainers and his interpreter.

The Dodgers beat the New York Yankees 4-2 in Game 2 on Saturday and hold a 2-0 series lead.

Ohtani went 0-for-3 the game and is 1-for-8 overall in the series.

Game 3 takes place on Monday as the series shifts to Yankee Stadium in New York.