LOS ANGELES (AP) — Shohei Ohtani threw off a mound Saturday for the first time since having elbow surgery last year that has kept the Los Angeles Dodgers superstar from pitching this season.

Ohtani has been rehabbing his pitching arm while making history with his bat. He reached 40 home runs with a two-out, grand slam in the ninth inning and 40 stolen bases with a swipe in the fourth inning Friday night against the Tampa Bay Rays.

The Japanese sensation is the fastest player in major league history to join the 40-40 club as its sixth member. He did so in his 126th game of the season.

Ohtani threw 10 pitches in the bullpen at Dodger Stadium, closely tracked by a horde of media. He had surgery last September after injuring his elbow while with the Los Angeles Angels. Three months later, he joined the Dodgers on a $700 million, 10-year contract.

The team has emphasized that Ohtani won't be pitching at all this season, including in the postseason.

Ohtani has been playing as a designated hitter this season.

