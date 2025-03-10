The defending World Series champions are rewarding their manager.

The Los Angeles Dodgers are signing bench boss Dave Roberts to a new four-year deal worth a little over $8 million per season, according to multiple reports.

Roberts, 52, was set to enter the final season of his current deal. The new contract adds an additional three years onto his deal.

A native of Naha, Japan, Roberts is set to embark on his 10th season with the Dodgers.

He has a record of 851-506 (.627). He's led the team to the postseason in every season, winning eight National League West titles, four National League pennants and the World Series in 2020 and 2024. He was named NL Manager of the Year in 2016.

As a player, Roberts spent 10 seasons in the majors as an outfielder with the Dodgers, Cleveland, Boston Red Sox, San Diego Padres and San Francisco Giants, appearing in 832 games.

A career .262 hitter, Roberts won the 2004 World Series with the Red Sox.