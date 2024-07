Los Angeles Dodgers outfielder Teoscar Hernández hit 14 home runs to defeat Kansas City Royals shortstop Bobby Witt Jr. in the final of the 2024 MLB Home Run Derby.

Hernández was making his debut in the Home Run Derby on Monday.

The former Toronto Blue Jay beat Philadelphia Phillies third baseman Alec Bohm in a semifinal swing off to advance to the final.

More to come.