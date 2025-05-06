The Los Angeles Dodgers are hitting the pause button on Teoscar Hernandez's torrid start to the season.

The Orange County Register's Bill Plunkett reports the team is set to place the All-Star slugger on the injured list with a hamstring injury.

Hernandez, 32, exited Monday night's 7-4 victory over the Miami Marlins early with tightness and was sent for an MRI. The results have yet to be revealed.

The native of Cotui, Dominican Republic is in his second season with the team, having signed a three-year, $66 million deal in the offseason.

Through 34 games this season, Hernandez was batting .315 with nine home runs, a league-leading 34 runs batted in and an OPS of .933.

Hernandez is in his 10th big league season having previously suited up for the Seattle Mariners, Toronto Blue Jays and Houston Astros.