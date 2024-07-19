LOS ANGELES (AP) — Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Tyler Glasnow is expected to come off the injured list and start against the San Francisco Giants on Wednesday.

Glasnow, a first-time All-Star who went to Texas to participate in the festivities earlier this week, went on the 15-day IL on July 9 with back tightness.

The 30-year-old right-hander threw about 57 pitches in a three-inning simulated game at Dodger Stadium on Friday, and Dodgers manager Dave Roberts seemed pleased with the workout.

“Really good. His stuff was great. He said he felt good. Back was good,” Roberts said.

Glasnow described his back injury as “tall-guy back, you just get a little twinge. With the break coming up, they thought it was a good idea to take a little time.” He is expected to throw one more bullpen before his start next week.

Glasnow is 8-5 with a 3.47 ERA for the NL West-leading Dodgers.

One potential concern for the Dodgers is that Glasnow has worked 109 innings so far this season, closing in on his career high for innings worked at 120 last season with Tampa Bay.

Three-time Cy Young Award winner Clayton Kershaw, who has yet to pitch for the Dodgers this season, was expected to pitch in a second rehab start on Friday night.