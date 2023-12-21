The Los Angeles Dodgers and free agent pitcher Yoshinobu Yamamoto are in agreement on a 12-year, $325 million deal, according to ESPN's Jeff Passan.

Japanese star Yoshinobu Yamamoto and the Los Angeles Dodgers are in agreement on an 12-year, $325 million contract, sources familiar with the deal tell ESPN. — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) December 22, 2023

Jack Curry of YES Network was first to report the Dodgers and Yamamoto had agreed to a deal. Jon Heyman of the New York Post reports the New York Yankees offered over $300 million.

Multiple reports from Thursday night indicated the Dodgers, Yankees and New York Mets were the finalists for the star righty.

Yamamoto is the No. 2 ranked free agent on TSN's Top 50 MLB Free Agents of 2023 list and the top player remaining on the open market after Ohtani and the Dodgers reached a historic 10-year deal earlier this month.

Yamamoto had a 1.42 ERA in 24 starts last season for the Orix Buffaloes, winning the NPB's pitching triple crown for the third consecutive year.

The Bizen, Japan native had a 70-29 record and a 1.82 ERA in seven NPB seasons.

More to come.