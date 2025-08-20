PHOENIX (AP) — Lourdes Gurriel Jr. led off the ninth inning with a tying homer, Adrian Del Castillo had a broken-bat RBI single in the 10th and the Arizona Diamondbacks beat the Cleveland Guardians 3-2 on Wednesday.

Gurriel hit his 17th home of the season, a 424-foot shot to left off Cade Smith. The Arizona outfielder also had an RBI single off Parker Messick in the first.

Making his major league debut, Messick allowed a run on seven hits in 6 2/3 innings, leaving with a 2-1 lead. The left-hander struck out six and walked one.

In the bottom of the 10th, Alex Thomas led off with sacrifice bunt to move automatic runner Pavin Smith to third, and Del Castillo followed with the broken-bat single to left.

Arizona's John Curtiss got four outs, striking out Angel Martínez to begin the 10th. Andrew Saalfrank (1-1) entered and retired Steven Kwan on a lineout to center before striking out pinch-hitter David Fry.

Bo Naylor had an RBI groundout in the first to give Cleveland the lead. Brayan Roccho had another run-scoring groundout in the second to put the Guardians up 2-1.

Brandon Pfaadt allowed two runs on five hits in seven innings for Arizona.

Key moment

Gurriel's tying homer.

Key stat

Messick was 5-6 with a 3.47 ERA in 20 starts for Triple-A Columbus, striking out 119 in 98 2/3 innings.

Up next

The Guardians head to Texas, with RHP Slade Cecconi (5-6, 4.50 ERA) set to start Friday night. Diamondbacks RHP Ryne Nelson (6-3, 3.58) was scheduled to start Friday night at home opposite Cincinnati RHP Zack Littell (9-8, 3.52).

