Lourdes Gurriel Jr. is returning to the Arizona Diamondbacks after agreeing on a new contract, according to Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic.

Mark Feinsand of MLB.com reports the deal is for three years and a total of $42 million.

Gurriel, 30, hit .261 with 24 home runs and 82 runs batted in across 145 games with the Arizona Diamondbacks in 2023, his first year with the team.

He spent the first five years of his MLB career with the Toronto Blue Jays before he was dealt to the Diamondbacks with catcher Gabriel Moreno in exchange for outfielder Daulton Varsho.

Gurriel excelled in his first season outside of Canada, putting up a new career high in home runs and being named to his first career All-Star game.

He helped propel the Diamondbacks to their first World Series appearance since 2001 by hitting .272 with three HR and 11 RBI in 17 games. He hit .333 in the World Series but could not push the Diamondbacks to victory as they fell in five games against the Texas Rangers.

Gurriel was brought up through the minor leagues as an infielder, but transitioned to the outfield with Toronto in his second year with the team. Last season was the first of his career with zero errors committed.

In 613 career MLB games played with the Blue Jays and Diamondbacks, Gurriel has a .279 batting average with 92 HR and 336 RBI.