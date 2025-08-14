DENVER (AP) — Lourdes Gurriel Jr. hit a three-run homer in the first inning, Eduardo Rodriguez pitched a season-high seven innings and the Arizona Diamondbacks beat the Colorado Rockies 8-2 on Thursday night.

Arizona improved to 60-62, winning for the sixth time in seven games and the ninth in 12.

Rodriguez (5-7), who had allowed five earned runs in 5 1/3 innings against the Rockies five days earlier, matched his longest outing since October 2023. He gave up one run and struck out six.

Jose Herrera hit a two-run homer in the second inning, and Ketel Marte and also drove in two runs.

The Diamondbacks have homered in 12 consecutive games, the longest active streak in the majors. They lead the majors with 24 homers since Aug. 2.

Brenton Doyle and Kyle Farmer homered for the Rockies. Bradley Blalock (1-4) took the loss, giving up seven earned runs with four walks and no strikeouts in 3 2/3 innings.

Key moment

After Gurriel’s homer gave Arizona an early 3-0 lead, Colorado had runners on second and third with two outs in the first. With the tying run at the plate, Rodriguez struck out Doyle. The Rockies wouldn’t get within three runs for the rest of the night.

Key stat

The Diamondbacks are 8-2 against Colorado this season.

Up next

Colorado RHP Tanner Gordon (2-5, 8.37 ERA) was set to face RHP Brandon Pfaadt (12-7, 3.46) on Friday night.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb