MILWAUKEE (AP) — Lourdes Gurriel Jr. hit a tiebreaking homer in his return from the injured list as the Arizona Diamondbacks bounced back after blowing a four-run lead and beat the Milwaukee Brewers 7-4 on Friday night.

The Diamondbacks moved into sole possession of the NL’s second wild-card spot by taking a one-game lead over the New York Mets, who lost 12-2 to the Philadelphia Phillies. The Atlanta Braves, who lost 4-3 at Miami, are three games behind the Diamondbacks and two games behind the Mets.

Milwaukee already has clinched the NL Central title.

Arizona’s Ketel Marte hit his 33rd homer – setting a new career high – and also doubled and singled. William Contreras went 4 for 5 with a homer and Garrett Mitchell and Joey Ortiz also went deep for the Brewers.

Milwaukee rallied from a 4-0 deficit by homering off Arizona ace Zac Gallen (13-6) three times in a four-run fifth inning before the Diamondbacks took the lead for good in the sixth.

Gurriel led off the sixth by connecting on a 1-1 pitch from DL Hall (1-2) and hitting it over the wall in left center. Gurriel had been activated from the injured list earlier in the day after recovering from a strained left calf.

His homer started a three-run rally that culminated with Randal Grichuk drawing a bases-loaded, two-out walk from Jared Koenig. Grichuk took a 3-2 pitch low to bring home Gabriel Moreno.

Rhys Hoskins and Sal Frelick opened the bottom of the sixth with consecutive singles to bring the tying run to the plate, but Kevin Ginkel retired the next three batters to keep the score at 7-4. The Brewers got the tying run to the plate but failed to score again in the seventh.

A.J. Puk worked the ninth for his third save in six opportunities.

The Brewers had gotten back into the game in the fifth by pouncing on Gallen, who hadn’t allowed more than two homers in any of his previous 26 starts this season. He entered Friday having given up a total of two homers over his last 11 starts.

Ortiz hit a one-out drive to left-center that traveled 416 feet. After Brice Turang grounded out, Jackson Chourio beat out an infield single and Contreras followed with a 409-foot homer to center. Mitchell sent Gallen’s next pitch over the wall in left center for a game-tying, 393-foot blast.

It was the first time the Brewers had homered three times in an inning since Rowdy Tellez, Brian Anderson and Mitchell went deep against three-time Cy Young Award winner Max Scherzer in the sixth inning of a 9-0 victory over the New York Mets on April 4, 2023. Gallen hadn’t allowed three homers in a game since a 5-3 loss to Philadelphia Phillies in Game 1 of last year’s NL Championship Series.

Gallen gave up four runs and seven hits in five innings while striking out five and walking one.

Brewers starter Colin Rea gave up three runs and five hits in four innings. He struck out four and walked one.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Gurriel was playing his first game since Sept. 1. The Diamondbacks made room for him by designating INF Luis Guillorme for assignment.

BREWERS' MOVE

The Brewers designated RHP Enoli Paredes for assignment and promoted RHP Kevin Herget from Triple-A Nashville.

UP NEXT

RHP Merrill Kelly (4-0, 4.00 ERA) pitches for the Diamondbacks and RHP Aaron Civale (7-8, 4.48) starts for the Brewers when this four-game series continues Saturday.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB